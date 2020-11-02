TenHaken, doctors say public needs to do the right thing as coronavirus plagues health care facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite officials from two health care organizations saying their staff and hospitals were stretched to capacity, there was no intention from those officials and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken to seek a mask mandate in the city.

“I don’t intend to mandate the wearing of masks in Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said during a Nov. 2 coronavirus news conference. TenHaken said he was not a dictator and he couldn’t control the actions of 200,000 people with a stroke of a pen.

He says a mask mandate would not be enforceable and health officials who were part of a campaign called Mask Up South Dakota that was launched last week did not seek a statewide mask mandate. TenHaken said he would continue to trust those health officials.

Representatives of two of those organizations involved in Mask Up South Dakota were at the Nov. 2 news conference.

“The numbers in general are going up. There is no good news here,” said Dr. Mike Elliot of Avera said.

Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford and Dr. Elliot said staff are working extra hours and beds are filling up with COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients.

“We don’t have enough critical care (staff)…,” Elliot said. Staff are working more hours and being placed in situations for which they haven’t been originally trained, Elliot said.

TenHaken said a mask mandate in Sioux Falls would not help the situation in the region, or in a tri-state or five-state area.

“Compliance in our city is pretty darn good,” TenHaken said of mask wearing in Sioux Falls.

Yet, Elliot said Avera staff continues to see a disconnect between the necessity of wearing masks and the actions of the public.

Staff is disheartened to see gatherings of 100 or 200 people where people are not wearing masks, Elliot said.

“Our staff just does not understand where this huge disconnect comes from,” Elliot said.

TenHaken said the public has grown tired of wearing masks. People in the area wore masks and took other precautions from April through mid-summer when COVID-19 cases first increased because of the cases associated with Smithfield, he said.

“People are done they are over it,” TenHaken said of the public sentiment now.

Also, wearing masks is highly politicized, he said.

The local chamber of commerce board and even the Sioux Falls City Council has members with different opinions, TenHaken said.

But now, as hospitalization rates are increasing and so are other COVID-19 numbers, TenHaken, Wilde and Elliot said this is no time for complacency.

People need to wear face coverings, social distance, avoid health risks for them and their family members and take other precautions, the trio said.

Elliot said it’s the same message that’s been shared since March. “But I am glad we are still emphasizing it,” he said.