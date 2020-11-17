TenHaken says he’s likely to support a mask mandate but would rather not be the deciding vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said he hoped the city council would not put a proposed mask mandate on his doorstep when it considers it at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I would very likely support (it),” TenHaken said of a mask mandate during a Tuesday COVID-19 news briefing.

TenHaken was the deciding vote in a 5-4 decision when the council first rejected a mask mandate on Nov. 10.

The situation has changed since that date, TenHaken said.

The South Dakota Medical Association said Tuesday it would support a mask mandate, he said. Also, one of the city’s two health care partners has said it supports a mask mandate, TenHaken said.

TenHaken said Tuesday and during the Nov. 10 council meeting that he takes direction from health care providers and they were not asking for a mask mandate when the proposal was first voted on. Since that has changed, he is more inclined to support the mask mandate today, TenHaken said.

Also the proposed mandate has removed the enforcement piece. TenHaken has said he doesn’t believe a mask mandate can be enforced and he wouldn’t want to put Sioux Falls Police in a position to enforce it because of that.

The removal of the enforcement portion also makes him more likely to support a mask mandate, TenHaken said.

It’s just one of the decisions related to COVID-19 mitigation the city council will consider.

