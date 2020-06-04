Teachers, other school workers reach unemployment eligibility deadline, state says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers, substitute teachers and school workers in the state are no longer eligible for unemployment effective June 1, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said in its weekly unemployment release.

Teachers and school workers don’t work during the summer so they would not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits, state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said.

The exception is federal teachers and school workers such as Bureau of Indian Affairs employees, Hultman said.

The state had a decline in new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week of May 24 through May 28.

A total of 1,435 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were processed by the DOLR. This is a decrease of 2,036 claims from the prior week’s total of 3,471

A total of $3.9 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $12.0 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $525,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $19,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance May 31 was $103.4 million.

The latest number of continued claims is 22,454 for the week ending May 16. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

South Dakota, along with many other states, has experienced historic new unemployment claims and unemployment rates during the coronavirus pandemic.