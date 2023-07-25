SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of the end of June, South Dakota had 410 open teaching positions, according to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

In June of 2022, the state had 396 openings. The state had 515 openings at the end of April.

There are openings in almost every subject areas or category including 23 openings in school administration.

Schools in the state need 69 special education or early childhood teachers. Another 75 elementary teachers are needed.

The ASBD combines the openings for art, music, health and PE and there are 35 openings in that category.

The National Conference of Legislators and the Department of Education say the openings in special education are statewide in South Dakota. This is also true for Minnesota and Iowa.

But, the number of openings will vary by state.

School districts around South Dakota continue to hire staff or approve contracts for new and and existing staff based on several school board agendas and minutes.

The Sioux Falls School District, for example, had several recommended hirings for its July 24 meeting. The effective start date for many of the hired teachers is Aug. 11.

The Brookings school board also handled several new contracts at its July 19 meeting.

The school board in Ipswich approved a long list of contracts at its July 10 meeting.