Tea scores early and earns 10-0 win over Hamlin

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Tincaps picked up a 10-0 win over Hamlin in the Summer Shutdown tournament in Garretson.

The Tincaps came ready to go as they got a run on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI single from Carter McGregor.

Tea went back to scoring in the second inning following a scoreless bottom of the first.

Gabe Glanzer would get a pair of runners to score when he reached via an error.

Following a passed ball that scored another run, Riley Schnider would line a single into centerfield, scoring Glanzer and adding onto Tea’s lead.

Tea would score six in the second inning and take a 7-0 lead after two, but they weren’t done there.

The Tincaps added three more runs in the third inning on their way to a 10-0 lead.

From there, the Tea pitching and defense finished the game as Tea picked up a 10-0, five inning win over Hamlin.

FINAL: @TeaTincaps picks up a 10-0 win over Hamlin in five innings. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 17, 2020

Team 1 2 3 4 5 Runs Hits Errors LOB Tea Tincaps 1 6 3 0 0 10 10 0 5 Hamlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 3 *LOB- Runner’s Left on Base

Tea was led by Cameron Jensen who had three singles, a run batted in (RBI) and a walk. Montana Redday added a single and a double as well.

Dawson Portner was the winning pitcher as he pitched 2.2 innings and allowed zero runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Hamlin was led by Nicholai Arbach who went 2-2 with two singles. Xavier Sheehan added a single and a walk for Hamlin as well.

Sheehan took the loss on the mound as he allowed seven runs (3 earned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out three.

Click the video player below to watch highlights of Friday’s contest: