Tea meets Adrian, MN in Summer Shutdown Tournament in Garretson

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Day will feature a legion baseball contest from the Summer Shutdown Tournament in Garretson.

Tea will cross paths with Adrian, MN in the 9:30 a.m. game. Then the winner will meet Worthington, MN in the 12:00 p.m. (noon) game.

The tournament featured six games over the past two days and after those contests, the two pools were reseeded to create Saturday’s pairings.

Time Game 9:30 a.m. Game 1: Adrian, MN vs. Tea (On KELOLAND.com) 12:00 p.m Game 2: Worthington, MN vs. Winner of Game 1 2:30 p.m. Game 3: Garretson vs. Hamlin 5:00 p.m Game 4: Luverne vs. Winner of Game 3

The winners of game two and game four will earn a spot in Sunday’s championship game in Garretson.

Friday’s coverage begins around 9:30 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game below: