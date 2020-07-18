Tea meets Adrian, MN in Summer Shutdown Tournament in Garretson

 

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Day will feature a legion baseball contest from the Summer Shutdown Tournament in Garretson.

Tea will cross paths with Adrian, MN in the 9:30 a.m. game. Then the winner will meet Worthington, MN in the 12:00 p.m. (noon) game.

The tournament featured six games over the past two days and after those contests, the two pools were reseeded to create Saturday’s pairings.

TimeGame
9:30 a.m.Game 1: Adrian, MN vs. Tea (On KELOLAND.com)
12:00 p.mGame 2: Worthington, MN vs. Winner of Game 1
2:30 p.m.Game 3: Garretson vs. Hamlin
5:00 p.mGame 4: Luverne vs. Winner of Game 3

The winners of game two and game four will earn a spot in Sunday’s championship game in Garretson.

You can watch the game below:

