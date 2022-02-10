TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns this Friday when Tea Area hosts rival Lennox in a girls and boys double header.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. for the girls contest, with the boys set to begin at 8 p.m.

The girls game will feature a pair of teams with good records. The Tea Area girls come into the contest with a 9-8 record. They have played 11 of their games against teams with a winning record and Friday they’ll add another one. They’ve been led by Katie Vasecka, a sophomore who has committed to play for SDSU.

Lennox is currently 10-7. They are just 2-7 against winning record teams, but are undefeated when playing teams with a sub .500 record. The Orioles have had to deal with some injuries this season, but they’re finally getting healthy again and it’s happening at the right time.

The boys game will feature two of the top ten teams in the class ‘A’ standings.

Lennox owns one of the state’s top records as they are currently 14-2. They’re strength this season has been on offense as they are putting up nearly 65 points per contest.

Tea Area sits at 10-5, but they’ve also relied on a strong offense that is scoring nearly 63 points per game.

Putting to of the top offenses in class ‘A’ on the same floor, could lead to a lot of points come Friday night, but I’m more focused on the defensive side of the ball.

Both teams have shown signs of being able to play solid defense, but the team that finds a way to play consistent defense, will be the team that wins.

Friday’s double header will begin at 6:30 p.m. and you can stream the games on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.