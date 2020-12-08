Tea Area hosts Dakota Valley in double header Game of the Week

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week is back as Tea Area will host Dakota Valley in a doubleheader, which will livestream on KELOLAND.com on Friday, December 11.

Friday’s double header will tip-off with the girl’s game around 6:30 p.m., with the boy’s game to follow.

(RV) Dakota Valley vs. #4 Tea Area

The girl’s game will feature Dakota Valley who enters the contest receiving two votes in the South Dakota high school prep media basketball poll.

Dakota Valley is coming off a 13-9 season, in which they fell in the second round of the playoffs to Tea Area.

The Panthers are returning a list of talented players who will play into their two strengths: experience and speed.

Dakota Valley is returning their top three scorers from last year including senior Rachel Rosenquist who scored 10 points per game and junior Rylee Rosenquist who led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds per contest.

The Panthers will meet Tea Area to open the season and will be challenged facing the fourth-ranked team in the preseason rankings.

“We will need to take care of the basketball and get good looks on every offensive possession,” Dakota Valley head coach Tammy Lilly said. “It is going to be very important not to allow Tea Area to get easy buckets because we don’t secure rebounds.”

One player the Panthers will have to keep an eye on is Tea Area’s leading scorer in Olivia Ritter.

“We are going to vary the defenders on her to try and keep fresh legs on her. We will also have a lot of help around her. She is an incredible scorer and we will have a spy on her all of the time,” Lilly said. “We definitely cannot let her get comfortable early or she becomes even more dangerous.”

Tea Area finished with a 17-6 record a year ago, though they fell a game short of the state tournament, following a 60-41 loss to Red Cloud in the SoDak 16.

The Titans return two starters to this year’s roster including their leading scorer and four-year starter Olivia Ritter, who scored more than 20 points per game a season ago.

Tea Area may be ranked higher than the Panthers, but coach Adam Schorzmann knows they can’t overlook Dakota Valley.

“They’re going to be a pretty good team. They probably haven’t been getting a lot of recognition right now, but they’re really salty,” Schorzmann said. “We played them in a region (playoff) game last year and they do a lot of things well.

Similar to Dakota Valley needing to guard Tea Area’s Ritter, the Titans will have their hands full trying to slow down the Rosenquists.

“Coming into the game, we’re really focusing on them,” Schorzmann said. “Making sure we get a body on them and making sure we contest every shot and that is going to be the biggest part.”

Perhaps the most exciting part of Friday’s game could be the return to the court as neither team has played in nine months.

“I’m really excited, I mean we haven’t played since March, so we’re just ready to get out there again and have some fun,” Tea Area senior Olivia Ritter said.

#1 Dakota Valley vs. #3 Tea Area

The night cap will feature an 8:00 tip-off between the top-ranked Panthers and the third-ranked Titans.

Dakota Valley is coming off an impressive 18-5 season in which the Panthers qualified for the class ‘A’ state tournament.

The Panthers return a list of talented players including senior Paul Bruns who averaged 29 points and ten rebounds per contest, a season ago.

While Dakota Valley is the preseason number one ranked team in class ‘A’, coach Jason Kleis is preparing his team for a tough contest in Tea.

“They’ve got a lot of their key guys back and they were very good last year, so when you have a bunch of experience and you’re second year with a coach, you know they’re going to be really, really good,” Kleis said. “I foresee them being one of the top teams in the state and I hope we’re in that category as well.”

Tea Area returns seven of their top eight players from last season’s team, that finished 15-7. The Titans 2019-20 campaign was ended in the second round of the playoffs with a 72-65 loss to Dakota Valley.

“We have a balanced team that can play multiple styles,” Tea Area head coach Drew Weber said. “Our biggest strengths will be depth, balanced scoring and their speed/athleticism.”

According to coach Weber, if the Titans want to defeat Dakota Valley, they’ll need to control the first four minutes of each half, limit big runs by DV, play solid transition defense and make winning plays such as the extra pass and loose ball charges.

The main focus for Tea Area’s defense will be to try and slow down Paul Bruns.

“To slow him down, we’ll need to take away transition opportunities, keep him off the free-throw line and limit the comfortability of his teammates,” Weber said.

Friday’s game between the Panthers and Titans may be one of the best games in any class in South Dakota.

Going to their home floor and they’re going to be hungry. We knocked them out of the tournament last year, so there’s extra motivation for them. It’s going to be a great early test to see where we are at. Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley Head Coach

Friday’s first game will begin around 6:30 with pregame coverage ten minutes before tip-off. The boy’s game is set to follow.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter and you can watch the game on the KELOLAND Game of the Week page: