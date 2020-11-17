Tea Area caps perfect season with 11A state championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area Titans were crowned 11A champions following a 35-16 win over Canton last Saturday. The Titans were able to climb to the top of their class, despite having to miss two games this season, due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents.

“I mean, hats off to our administration. They got ahead of everything, I mean the masks all summer, the protocols, taking temp which we’ve done all year. It gets kind of old, but it got us to this point and it paid off, so we’re happy,” Tea Area Head Coach Craig Clayberg said.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get through the whole season or even have a season right away, so it’s just surreal that we got to make it all the way here and play most of our games. We had a few games that we couldn’t play because of COVID-19 reasons, but it’s insane that we got to play this whole season and then come here and win,” Tea Area Senior Austin Lake said.

The Titan defense played yet another great game holding the C-Hawks to just 16 points. However, the biggest play was the first play of the game when Tea Area’s Garrett Kolbeck intercepted a Canton pass.

C-Hawks usually a run first team, and they’ve passed three of four plays leading to an INT and punt. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 14, 2020

“It really settled the nerves there, I mean to get us an interception and start at the ten yard line right away, I mean that opens up a scoring opportunity for us in the first minute of the game, so that was super helpful,” Lake said.

“They wanted to come out and try to run the ball on us and we have been pretty good at stopping the run. We wanted to make them throw and I think we kind of did that. They got a few yards here and there, but holding them to sixteen points is tough against a good team. I mean Rich (Lundstrom) does a great job over there, good staff and we’re fortunate,” Clayberg said.

The Titan offense scored on their first four drives of the game, jumping out to an early 28-0 lead. From there, Tea Area only scored 7 points in the second half, but the Titans still posted nearly 400 yards of total offense.

28-0 @tea_titansFB leads Canton. Titans playing lights out right now… but this is one of, if not the best Titans team I’ve seen. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 14, 2020

“We knew that they were going to try to pack the house on us and try to force us outside. So we knew that we would have to throw the ball around a little bit and have to try to do some motions to get them moving outside and we found some plays that worked out very well,” Lake said.

Senior Quarterback Austin Lake led the way for Tea Area as he threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 116 yards and another two scores. Lake was named the game’s outstanding back and Joe Robbie MVP.

Outstanding Lineman: Tea Area’s Luke Rettedal

Outstanding back- Austin Lake

Joe Robbie MVP- Austin Lake #kelosports pic.twitter.com/dOehqoDAEF — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 14, 2020

“It was pretty crazy, I had a lot of nervous excitement coming into it, but as we got warming up, I felt comfortable and the nerves started to go away and I knew that we were going to take care of business,” Lake said.

“He’s a great leader, I mean he makes calls at the line. It’s like having another coach on the field and he did a great job of putting guys in position to make plays and they did,” Clayberg said.

Along with winning two state titles, Tea Area’s senior class has posted an impressive 35-9 record over the past four years.

“Great leaders all year, I mean in the weight room and open fields, they’ve just done a great job getting guys on their own, working out. Especially when we were in COVID, they took them out by themselves and did their thing and it’s great for them. I can’t say enough about them,” Clayberg said.

Click the video player below to see highlights as seen on KELO-TV: