Tea Area boys host SF Christian in Game of the Day

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Tuesday KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a class ‘A’ boys contest between Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers (8-2) enter tonight’s contest as the fourth ranked team in class ‘A’ following a 59-58 loss to Vermillion last week.

The Chargers boast one of the top scoring differential’s in the state as Christian is outscoring their opponents by an average of 18 points per game.

While the Charger offense has been effective all season, SFC has seen a decrease in their defense over the past five games as they are allowing nearly 60 points per contest.

The Tea Area Titans (7-4) have won four of their last five with their only loss coming from a class ‘AA’ opponent in Aberdeen Central.

The Titans offense averaged 58 points per game through their first 6 games of the season, however the Titans have found a rhythm on offense as they are now scoring an impressive 68 points per game over their last five contests.

Tonight’s game will livestream on KELOLAND.com with tip-off around 7:30. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter .