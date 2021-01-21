Tea Area boys host Aberdeen Central in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area boys basketball team will host Aberdeen Central in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Despite being a young squad, the Golden Eagles have won six of their first eight games this season.

I think we’re an awfully young team and I think we’ve been up and down. I thought we got off to a really good start,” Aberdeen Central Brent Norberg said. “We had some home games and that always helps when you’re young. We shot the ball well at home, got some good wins early and gained some confidence.”

Much of the success of the Aberdeen Central’s young season can be credited to their smart play and transition offense.

“If we can get some turnovers and stops and then get out and run, those are the six games we’ve won,” Norberg said. “The two games we’ve lost, we weren’t able to do that, or at least we weren’t able to convert when we did that and that’s the big key. In games where teams are evenly matched, it always comes down to easy baskets. If our transition defense, which wasn’t very good the past couple games, has to get a lot better, otherwise we’ll be watching them shoot a lot of layups, and that is going to be tough to win.”

The Tea Area Titans opened the season with four straight losses, including a 17 point loss to Vermillion.

“After that Vermillion loss that sent us to 0-4, we had a long heart to heart with each of the kids, as a group, and we laid everything out on the table on what was causing us to lose games and what was missing. I think we’ve really put those words into actions,” Tea Area head coach Drew Weber said.

The Titans have now won five straight games and much of that success can be credited to the Tea Area offense that has scored more than 76 points per game over that stretch.

“Our saying is to play fast, but not in a hurry. We want to play quick, but not in a hurry and those first few games, we were either playing fast and in a hurry or with just no tempo at all,” Weber said. “The sharing of the basketball is a big thing we’ve mentioned. Our offense is also built around being able to attack from the perimeter and create secondary defensive moves, so that we can find the open shooter. That stuff is just clicking.”

The key to victory is the same for both the Golden Eagles and the Titans as both teams will look to win the transition game on both sides of the ball.

“If we can take care of the ball, if we can defend and if we can get out and run then we’re pretty good,” Norberg said. “When we can’t do that, then we struggle a little bit.”

“The biggest thing for us, I think is the transition defense and that’ll be a key. That’ll really be our number one point of emphasis going into the game,” Weber said.

The Titans and Golden Eagles will cross paths on Friday in Tea. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com.