Tea and Hamlin meet in the KELOLAND Game of the Day

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Tea will cross paths in a 19-U baseball contest in Friday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

This weekend’s tournament will feature seven teams. Each team will play a pair of games on Thursday or Friday and from there, all of the teams will be reseeded for Saturday.

The championship game will be on Sunday at noon.

Friday’s meeting between Tea and Hamlin begins and 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

Two more games, which are to be determined will be streamed on KELOLAND.com on Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins around 9:30 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game below: