SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A taxpayer’s watchdog in South Dakota wants to increase the starting wage for new auditors so it can continue to its high level of work, said auditor general Russell Olson on Friday morning.

Olson was at the Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations to explain the budget and talk about the work of the South Dakota Department of the Legislative Audit. One of the roles of the department is do the state audit in cooperation with other partners. The department also investigates tips of potential wrong doing in local governments and does regular audits of counties, cities and small municipalities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A department auditor needs to know about governmental accounting, general accounting as well as policies and needs to be able to communicate with others, Olson said.

“The biggest challenge we have is continuing to recruit and hire high quality professionals…,” Olson said.

From fiscal year 2019 to FY 2021, the department has lost 12 staff members, Olson said. Some left for the private sector while others took jobs within state government, he said. The pay was better with all changes, he said.

Olson wants to increase the starting salary for an auditor I position to $54,000 from $52,000. The Legislature’s Executive Board that oversees the department approved the needed $153,210 budget request to cover the increases. But Gov. Noem’s budget did not include that $153,210 and instead said it would be included in a fund called “Targeted Job and Equity Adjustment,” Olson said.

Olson said while using the “Targeted Job and Equity Adjustment” fund appears to be the plan, he wanted the committee to understand the need for the request.

Also, if the committee considers wage increases for other governmental positions, he wants it to consider the amount of the planned increases in the audit department.

The audit department is a non-partisan department that is not directly attached to the state’s executive branch, Olson said. There is an independent salary and benefits system for the department, he said.

The department conducts audits of local governments on a regular schedule.

Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck asked Olson about how it schedules audits of smaller municipalities. Some municipalities are concerned about the timing of an audit as they plan to issue bonds, he said.

It audits counties each year as a priority, Olson said. “Counties are the distributors of a tremendous amount of money,” Olson said.

Only 30% to 40% of the money counties deal with stays with county government as the county distributes taxes that go to cities, school districts and similar entities, Olson said.

Municipalities that are planning to issue bonds for a project should contact the department, Olson said. The department can then try and arrange an audit around the bond schedule, he said.

Municipalities with under $100,000 in annual revenue are not required by the state to have an annual audit, Olson said. Those with $100,000 to $600,000 are required to have a special review and those with more than $600,000 need an annual audit, Olson said.