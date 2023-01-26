SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters said a program that provides tax rebates to qualified elderly and disabled residents is needed but also wondered why there weren’t more users.

The legislative joint committee on appropriations on Jan. 26 sent House Bill 1034 to the legislative floor. The bill includes $450,000 in funding for tax rebates for qualified individuals. The rebates include property tax and sales tax rebates.

The program only had 1,072 eligible applicants last year and “there are a whole lot more people in poverty in the state,” said HB1034 supporter Cathy Brechtelsbauer of Sioux Falls said.

Brechtelsbauer said at one time the money dedicated to the program was about $1 million.

Jason Evans of the South Dakota Department of Revenue said the program did have as much as $1 million. It started in the 1970s. At one point since the program started there was about 10 times as many applicants as there are today, Evans said.

The program provided about $327,000 in rebates this year, Evans said.

Committee member Democrat Sen. Red Dawn Foster said as part of the redistricting she visited several areas of the state. She met individuals who were not aware of the tax rebate program. What is the marketing or outreach for the program, she asked.

Evans said the department sends out press releases and he’s heard about the program on radio news. The department also uses social media.

There are also discussions with state departments that serve the elderly and disabled, Evans said.

Evans said the department of revenue is also increasing the income level of those who can qualify. The program will use incomes that are 120% of the federal poverty level. That is up to $14, 449 for single household and up to $20,141 for a household of more than one, Evans said.

Brechtelsbauer said that income increases should help attract more applicants. The incomes have not been adjusted for several years, she said.

Evans speculated that one other reason for the decline in program use is that demographics have changed since the 1970s. Some of the early year users may have been widows who didn’t have their own income after their spouse’s death, he said. There are more two income couples now so the incomes may be higher.

Several legislators said the program was important but they wanted to make sure it was the best use of state money and that if other services weren’t replacing the need for a tax rebate.