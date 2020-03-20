Tax day moved to July 15

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tax day to be moved from April 15 to July 15.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

Tax day is the day you are required by the federal government to submit your income tax returns.

Tim Ness is with Ness Tax & Bookkeeping Services. He says the extension is both time to pay and file your income tax.

“The extension of time to file has always been there, the extension of time to pay is what’s new,” Ness said.

Ness says this extension doesn’t change their day to day operations. He says Ness Tax & Bookkeeping Services is still trying to get people to file by April 15. The only change is the company will go back to regular hours after April 15, 2020.