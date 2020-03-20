Tax day moved to July 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tax day to be moved from April 15 to July 15.
Tax day is the day you are required by the federal government to submit your income tax returns.
Tim Ness is with Ness Tax & Bookkeeping Services. He says the extension is both time to pay and file your income tax.
“The extension of time to file has always been there, the extension of time to pay is what’s new,” Ness said.
Ness says this extension doesn’t change their day to day operations. He says Ness Tax & Bookkeeping Services is still trying to get people to file by April 15. The only change is the company will go back to regular hours after April 15, 2020.