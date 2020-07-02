Taking a look at new coronavirus risk map

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may be a red state when it comes to the national political scene but it wasn’t red as of June 29 on a new coronavirus risk map from Harvard Global Health Institute.

The health institute is working with several partners on the map and information on the pandemic. The institute and its partners have also developed a COVID-19 model called C19Pro.

The map identifies risk in four colors with red being the highest risk. Red is described as the tipping point at which stay-at-home orders are necessary, according to the map. Red states have 25 or more daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

South Dakota is yellow which is community spread and rigorous test programs and contact tracing are advised. Yellow states have 1 to 9 daily cases per 100,000 people.

The risk levels are calculated based on daily cases per 100,000 people on seven day averages. South Dakota’s estimated population in 2019 was 884,659. Red is highest, orange is next, followed by yellow with green at the lowest risk.

Minnehaha County had 3,600 cases as of the June 29 map while Lincoln County had 341, McCook, 10 and Turner, 24. All four counties were yellow on the Harvard map.

On July 2, Minnehaha County had 3,638 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website. Lincoln, 352, McCook, 10 and Turner, 24.

Percentage positive COVID-19 rates are down as well as hospitalization rates in the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Area, said Jill Franken, director of Sioux Falls Health Department.

“It’s good seeing that our rates are not surging,” Franken said.

“A lot depends on how things go in the next few weeks,” Franken said of any possible future surges, even toward September or October.

The upcoming July 4 holiday weekend could be an event in which large numbers of people, including multi-generations, gather without much physical distancing or masks, Franken said.

Traveling is also increasing in the region and in the state which could impact COVID-19, Franken said.

Riskier behaviors or actions could lift a state from yellow to orange to red, according to Harvard Global Health Institute.

Measures such as social distancing and mask wearing will impact the spread of the coronavirus and model projections, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

States that loosen restrictions too much and where residents do not maintain sufficient social distancing will likely have increases in COVID-19 infections, the health institute said.

Arizona and Florida were at the tipping point as of June 29, according to the map. Those were the only two states in red. Iowa was listed in orange with accelerated spread and Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska were yellow with community spread.

While South Dakota is not red, several counties in it were. Ogalla County, Lyman County, Buffalo, Charles Mix and Miner counties were all red on the map. Ogalla County had 95 cases, Lyman had 59, Charles Mix, 75, Buffalo, 71, and Miner, 9, as of June 29.

Risk color Actions needed Red Tipping point stay at home order necessary Orange Accelerated spread. Rigorous testing and tracing and stay at home orders advised Yellow Community spread. Rigorous testing and tracing programs advised.

Green On track for containment. Monitor with viral testing and contact tracing program. Harvard Global Health Institute’s risk categories under COVID-19 modeling.

Pennington County, where Mount Rushmore is located, was yellow on the Harvard map. The map listed 513 cases in the county. On July 2, the county had 536 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website.

Mount Rushmore will be the site for a gathering of an expected 7,500 people on July 3 at Mount Rushmore. The event includes fireworks and a planned visit by President Donald Trump.

While the state department of tourism did not release the states where July 3 lottery ticket winners were from, it did share where most applicants were from. Some of the applicants were in states with high COVID-19 spread risk.

The top 10 states with the most increases in COVID-19 cases as of June 30 were Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to a model by Iowa State State University.

Most of the roughly 125,000 applicants for July 3 tickets were from South Dakota at 40,575. About 15,500 were from California, followed by Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas.

A key factor in the spread of coronavirus is how many people are infected by COVID-19 positive individuals. The number is called an R factor. The lower the R factor, the lower the risk of spread.

The R estimate for South Dakota was .99. Minnesota’s was 1.09 and Iowa was .98, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

South Dakota also had a negative COVID-19 score from Harvard. The score was -.99. A positive score indicates decreasing cases. The higher the negative score, the more the change in COVID-19 cases, according to the health institute.

In comparison, Texas had a score of -32.6.

The scores and modeling are based on review and analysis of data and information available each week and day, the Harvard Global Health Institute said on its website.

“The future is not set in stone: a single policy change or a small change in the assumptions can cause a large impact in how the epidemic progresses,” the Harvard Global Health Institute said.