SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the past few weeks, Downtown Sioux Falls has been getting pretty festive as businesses hang up lights and garland over storefronts and on light poles for the holiday season.

Here’s a look at a few festive destinations downtown to take photos, celebrate the holidays and look at the lights.

Courthouse Holiday Plaza

Downtown Sioux Falls and MarketBeat partnered in 2021 to bring a new holiday attraction to the courtyard off 12th Street and Philips Avenue. The Holiday Plaza features large candy canes, presents and a snowman to take pictures with. Local artists also collaborated to paint different festive reindeers stationed around the plaza. There is also a large mailbox for kids to send their letters to Santa.

Falls Park

Falls Park transforms into a Winter Wonderland from November 17 to January 7. There are 270 trees with lights and ornaments, 275 decorated light poles and 26 miles of electrical wire containing 356,000 lights. The Falls Park light show started in 2003 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Philips Avenue Diner

The diner decorates their massive evergreen tree with Christmas lights every year. Take a walk down Philips Avenue to visit the Diner’s tree and all other holiday greenery adorning every single light pole.

Washington Pavilion

The Pavilion holds a tree lighting ceremony every year to light the 45-foot tree. This year, the tree lighting begins at 6:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 before the Parade of Lights. Before the lighting, there will be entertainment and refreshments starting at 5:45 p.m.

Winter Weekends

Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting winter festivities throughout December near the new 10th Street mural. The event includes photo opportunities, bumper cars on a plastic ice rink, food trucks from Black Iris Coffee and Chick-fil-A.

Live music will be provided by Dakota Entertainment and features DJ Holiday Music, Carol-aoke and Holiday Carolers. Winter Weekends are Fridays from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The kick off event on Friday, Nov. 24 will run an extra two hours from 5-10 p.m. during the Parade of Lights.