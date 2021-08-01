Tabor powers past Madison to stay unbeaten; Redfield and Vermillion survive elimination games

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Tabor Post 183 pounded out twelve hits and thirteen runs on their way to a 13-0 win over Madison in the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

Tabor scored one run in the first, four in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth on their way to a 13-0 win.

RBI double for Riley Rothschadl, part of a 3 run inning.



End of 3: Tabor – 8 Madison – 0 @KELOSports



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/n0J6x6029W — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 1, 2021

Post 183 was led by Riley Rothschadl on the mound as he threw the complete game (5 innings) and allowed zero runs on four hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Click the video player below to see the full game between Tabor Post 183 and Madison Post 25:

Earlier in the day, Redfield earned a narrow 1-0 win over Groton. Redfield kept their season alive, while Groton saw their season come to a close.

In game two of the day, Vermillion used a six run second inning to pick up an 8-4 win over Lake Norden. Vermillion advances to Monday, while Lake Norden was eliminated.

Two games will stream on KELOLAND.com on Monday, August 2.

The first game will stream at 4:00 p.m. and feature Redfield vs. Madison. The second game will feature Vermillion vs. Tabor.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.