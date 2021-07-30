Tabor cruises and Madison wins via walk-off in the opening round of State Tournament

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Tabor Post 183 and Madison Post 25 each advanced in the winner’s bracket of the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament with opening rounds wins on Friday, July 30.

Class ‘B’ Bracket after two games

GAME 1 – TABOR POST 183 – 12 BIG STONE CITY POST 229 – 0 FINAL/5

Stats Courtesy of Gamechanger

Tabor scored in each of their at bats as they put up one in the first inning, three in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth to earn the 12-0 win.

FINAL in 5: Tabor – 12 Big Stone City – 0 @KELOSports



Tabor will play tomorrow at 5:00. Big Stone faces elimination at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/mfHPq5vAvt — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 30, 2021

Carter Uecker earned the win in 4 innings of work. He allowed just two hits while striking out seven.

Nolan Dvorak and Kaleb Kubal each went 3-3 with three runs batted in.

Here's the RBI single by Kubal



📽️ Groton Baseball-Softball Foundation Liveticket pic.twitter.com/I81mCRtqUx — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 30, 2021

Tabor will meet the winner of Vermillion and Redfield at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

GAME 2 – MADISON POST 25 – 6 WINNER/COLOME POST 169 – 5 FINAL

Stats Courtesy of Gamechanger

Game two of the state tournament featured a much closer contest.

Winner/Colome scored first and led 1-0, until Madison posted five runs in the third to build a 5-1 lead.

An single, an error, a double, a single and another single leads to five straight runs for Madison in the third.



End of 3: Madison – 5 Winner/Colome – 1 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 30, 2021

Post 169 would slowly chip away at the lead, until Aiden Barfuss delivered a game tying triple in the top of the seventh.

Clutch triple by Aiden Barfuss.



2 outs, runner on first, down one run… then the triple.



End of 6 1/2: Winner/Colome – 5 Madison – 5 @KELOSports



📽️ Groton Baseball Liveticket pic.twitter.com/wS5XkjYknL — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 30, 2021

That lead, however, didn’t last long as Madison’s Nathan Ricke delivered a game winning single down the third baseline.

FINAL: Madison Post 25 – 6 Winner/Colome – 5 @KELOSports



Nathan Ricke with the walk-off single for Madison. pic.twitter.com/KM9HrQyViG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 30, 2021

Madison earned the 6-5 win and they advance in the winner’s bracket. They will play on Saturday night against the winner of Groton and Lake Norden/Badger.