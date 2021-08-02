Tabor and Redfield advance to Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Championship

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Tabor Post 183 and Redfield Post 92 each earned wins on Monday sending them to Tuesday’s state championship game.

Tabor advanced to the state championship following an impressive 4-3, walk-off win over Vermillion.

Vermillion Post 1 fell behind 2-1 early, but they evened the contest up in the fourth inning when Jack Kratz blasted a solo homerun to right-centerfield.

Post 1 would take the 3-2 on an error in the fifth, but the score stayed the same until the seventh.

Tabor would tie the game and a batter later, Post 183 took the lead for good when Nate Scieszinski delivered a walk-off single.

Redfield Post 92 advanced to the state championship with a 9-3 win over Madison.

Redfield used a four run third and three run fourth to power past Madison.

Tabor Post 183 will now face Redfield Post 92 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Championship.

If Tabor wins, then they will be crowned the 2021 state champions, however if Redfield wins, then the two teams would meet in the if necessary game that would be a winner take all contest.

First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and that game will be featured on KELOLAND.com as the Game of the Week.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.