SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — April is STD Awareness Month, and the South Dakota Department of Health is warning residents to get tested amid skyrocketing syphilis rates.

As of the latest April 12 update of the DOH monthly infectious disease dashboard, syphilis is up a staggering 1877%, with 257 cases reported so far this year, up 244 from the 5-year median of 13 cases.

In February of this year, the problem of increasing syphilis rates was already notable, with cases up by 900%

But it’s not just syphilis that’s rising, with both chlamydia and gonorrhea also up this year.

Chlamydia seemed to be falling at the beginning of 2022, down 10% for the year by February. That’s now changed, as it has reversed course, now up 10%, with 1,238 cases so far in 2022, up from the 5-year median of 1,128.

Gonorrhea is up 55%, with 716 reported cases compared to the 5-year median of 461 by this time of year.

You can find testing locations on the DOH website