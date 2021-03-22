Sweet 16 spot earns Oral Roberts national exposure while netting the Summit League more than $600K

Oral Roberts forward Francis Lacis, center, celebrates with a coach after a college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. Oral Roberts won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a magical month of March for the Oral Roberts’ men’s basketball team.

Three wins in Sioux Falls at the Summit League tournament at the start of the month and now two major upsets in Indiana at the NCAA tournament have landed the Golden Eagles into the round of 16. Oral Roberts, which had not won an NCAA tournament game since 1974, became only the second No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 and have become the talk of the tournament.

“They were the No. 1 trending name on Twitter on Sunday night and probably Friday night too,” Summit League assistant commissioner for communications Ryan Powell said, who joked the team’s Twitter account is working hard to get verified on the social media platform. “Oral Roberts is the buzzword with March Madness right now.”

Powell, who works in the Summit League offices in Sioux Falls, is planning to attend Oral Roberts’ next game against No. 3 seed Arkansas at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday. He noted ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale and analyst Jay Bilas have done TV segments on SportsCenter about Oral Roberts, while plenty of other national media outlets continue to give Oral Roberts extra attention.

“You can’t put a price on the exposure and publicity they are getting right now,” Powell said. “It’s free exposure but they’re earning it on the hardwood.”

Oral Roberts’ two wins over second-seeded Ohio State (75-72) and seventh-seeded Florida (81-78) also earned the Summit League some extra money as well.

According to sports-business website Sportico, the NCAA will distribute $222.5 million to conferences from the 2021 tournament revenue distribution fund. That $222.5 million is paid out based on performance in the tournament through units of roughly $337,000 for six years.

“You have to win a game to get a unit,” Powell said, noting Oral Roberts has earned the league about $675,000 so far. “Every bit counts, especially at the mid-major level. It’s really nice especially when you win.”

Powell also pointed out North Dakota State won the league a unit of $275,000 in 2019 with a tournament win over North Carolina Central. That unit combined with Oral Roberts’ 2021 units gives each school in the Summit League just shy of $100,000 for the next four years.

For comparison, most school’s athletic budgets are over $10 million and in some cases well over $100 million. For Oral Roberts, data from the Department of Education put the athletic budget over $12 million.

Powell said Oral Roberts will receive $35,000 for each win from the unit payout, while the conference’s President’s Council will determine how much goes to the league and the rest will be divided up equally among the member schools.

“This is the biggest windfall that we’ll see monetarily from the NCAA tournament in a long time,” Powell said.

Oral Roberts is the third Summit League team to reach the Sweet 16 and the first since Valparaiso made it as a No. 13 seed in 1998. Cleveland State reached the Sweet 16 in 1986 when the Summit League was still known as the Mid-Continent Conference.

“It’s been a fun couple of days,” said Powell, who praised the character of the Oral Roberts players and coaches. “They’re just grateful to be there and really representing the Summit League and their school really well.”