HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg’s Jack Sutton was electric in the Tigers 23-11 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday, June 9.

Sutton went a 4-5 with a double, three homeruns and ten runs batted in.

Harrisburg is now 6-2 on the season following their double header sweep of Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday, June ten when they host Rapid City Post 22 in a double header.