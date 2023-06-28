SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Survey work in Brown County for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline has appeared to start a flurry of social media posts, comments from Governor Kristi Noem and demands from some legislators for a special session.

Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator have two proposed pipelines that would transport compressed CO2 collected at partner ethanol plants. Summit plans to transport the CO2 to an underground storage site in North Dakota. Navigator plans to transport the CO2 to underground storage site in Illinois. Representatives from both companies have said that the pipeline would be built so that CO2 could be accessed for future use. CO2 is used in the soft drink industry, for plastic products and other products.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Summit Carbon and Navigator have applied for pipeline permits with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). A 2016 law allows companies that have projects under review by the PUC to enter property without landowner permission to do surveys. A judge also reaffirmed that law’s application to CO2 pipelines in a ruling in May.

Survey equipment on Jared Bossly’s farm on June 20. Photo courtesy of Mark Lapka.

But several people question how a piece of equipment that drilled or bored into land farmed by Jared Bossly in Brown County, south of Aberdeen, is part of a survey. The survey happened on June 20 and since that day, social media has been active with discussion and debate on the proposed pipeline.

KELOLAND News left two voice messages for Bossly but did not hear back as posting this story.

“It didn’t look like a normal survey,” said Ed Fischbach of Spink County. Fischbach was at Bossly’s farm on June 20. “(Company) was out in the soybean field drilling holes, bringing up slurry and tearing up the soybean field.”

In relation to the proposed CO2 pipelines, groups of landowners in South Dakota have challenged the 2016 law in court and lost. One of the arguments is that surveys should not be done until the entity has secured a permit. And that landowners should have the right to deny access for surveys.

Bossly was in court in May after being accused of threatening workers who entered his farm when working for Summit. Bossly was not held in contempt of court but the judge did order Bossly and Summit to agree on a date and time for the survey.

Landowner Mark Lapka was also at Bossly’s farm on the day of the survey. He was one those taking photos to document the work.

He saw deep holes being drilled and questions why, when the pipeline is to be installed four to five feet under the ground.

“These steps are crucial for our work, giving us information about soil layers and helping us plan the directional drilling process to reduce risk. The data we collect will guide our decisions on the drill depth and other key aspects,” John Satterfield, director of regulatory affairs said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Boring depths could be between 25 feet and 100 feet deep, Summit Carbon says in an informational sheet provided to KELOLAND News. Survey drilling obtains information about the soils and rocks below the surface. Survey work included marking drill spots, testing soil, and studying the land around the water, Satterfield said.

Multiple industry websites and governmental websites refer to geotechnical drilling for infrastructure such as dams, roadways, pipelines, building construction and even residential development. As Summit Carbon said, borings and drilling are used to determine the soil and rock and other characteristics of the soil and what’s underneath the surface. Tall buildings may require boring of hundreds of feet. Residential construction may require 15 to 30-foot deep borings.

Lapka and Fischbach also described seeing several vehicles they said were part of the survey crew at different points on the land and on a nearby road.

“It was almost surreal. There were pickups in every direction,” Fischbach said. It was as if they were watching Bossly’s farm, he said.

Armed security for Summit, Summit staff and staff from the Brown County Sheriff’s office were also at the farm, Satterfield said in the email.

But, the sheriff’s office staff was there at Bossly’s request, Summit officials said.

During the court hearing, Bossly’s attorneys requested a sheriff or deputy be present during onsite survey activities, Summit officials said.

Fischbach confirmed that Bossly had wanted staff from the sheriff’s office at the farm when the survey was being done.

A copy of an email from Summit states that the agreed upon time for the survey work was 9 a.m. on June 20 and if needed, survey work would continue on June 21.

But Lapka and Fischbach said family members of Bossly were surprised when survey workers, the security and sheriff’s deputies arrived that morning. Based on when they arrived and reports from others who were there, survey workers arrived before 9 a.m. According to Lapka, Bossly knew of the June 20 and 21 dates but was supposed to get a notification before the survey work was to start.

Damage to the crops

Lapka and Fischbach said photos and eyewitness accounts show the survey work damaged crops.

Summit said it will compensate Bossly for any damages from the survey work.

But Fischbach said Bossly is reluctant to take any damage payments because he disagrees with the project.

The survey process was “pretty invasive,” Fischbach said. He believes the survey work may have permanently damaged some parts of Bossly’s fields.

Survey equipment on Jared Bossly’s farm on June 20. Photo courtesy of Mark Lapka.

To, Fischbach and Lapka, the June 20 survey seemed excessive. It’s as if Summit was making a point to a landowner who has been very outspoken against the proposed pipeline, Fischbach said.

Satterfield said the survey work is part of careful planning.

“The overwhelming majority of survey work conducted over the past two years has involved landowners voluntarily offering the company permission to access their land,” Satterfield said in his email.

So far, 7 of 10 landowners impacted by the proposed project have signed voluntary easements agreements accounting for 1,330 miles of the proposed pipeline route, Summit officials said in an email. In South Dakota, 1,000 tracts of land have been surveyed without incident, Summit said.