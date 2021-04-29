Surveillance video key in solving thefts, SFPD says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many crimes, the importance of surveillance video can’t be understated.

Video cameras inside Bechtold Jewelry told the story of how thousands of dollars worth of rings and jewelry were swiped during the middle of the day Wednesday. The owner shared the video with KELOLAND News to get the public’s help in finding the suspects as well as alert other similar businesses to be on the lookout.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police are reviewing the surveillance video to develop suspects and find clues.

“Surveillance cameras are really key pieces of evidence,” Clemens said. “It’s not necessarily going to prevent crime, but in the event there is some type of crime that happens, it’s something we really rely upon. We have a good track record of being able to identify people from those surveillance cameras.”

Clemens said advanced technology has made surveillance cameras more affordable.

“The better quality system you have, the better chance there is to identify suspects,” Clemens said. “It gives us a chance to find those people and hold them accountable.”

Both suspects were wearing face coverings. Clemens said good cameras pick up on other small details police can use.

Police said if people witness a crime like Wednesday’s theft, they should be as observant as possible — not necessarily to intervene.

“We would always tell people it’s best to be a good witness. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” Clemens said. “Property can be replaced. You don’t know what these people are capable of.”

Police said to look for extra details, mannerisms, type of speech or details on clothing or even shoes.