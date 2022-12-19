SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun could be shining for this blizzard.

A ground blizzard is likely for Thursday and Friday in parts of South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

“A ground blizzard is going to have, for lack of a better term, similar properties, as a typical blizzard in terms of having the wind and the poor visibility,” said KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt. “The difference is we don’t necessarily have snow falling from the sky. This is snow that has been loosened up at ground level and picked up by the wind and gets blown every which way.”

Rutt said ground blizzards can even happen when the sun is shining. “You can get the occasional peak of sunshine coming around. It’s just all about the ground level snow getting kicked up…,” Rutt said.

The conditions will be ripe for a ground blizzard, meteorologists said, because several inches of snow is predicted for Wednesday and strong winds will continue into Thursday and Friday. It’s also going to get very cold with highs below zero or in single digits in some areas.

“The typical ground blizzard occurs when an Arctic cold front moves through the region, causing temperatures to drop and winds to increase quite rapidly, often reaching gusts of 50 to 60 mph,” the National Weather Service said on its website.

One effect of a ground blizzard is the reduced visibility near the surface, said Laura Edwards, the state climatologist in South Dakota.

Rutt said the poor conditions caused by a ground blizzard can lessen as elevation increases.

“It’s something that’s really, really, interesting, because obviously the snow is going to get kicked up in the air, but only to a certain extent. So if you go high enough in elevation, then you’ll start to get better visibility because snow is getting carried up less and less,” Rutt said. “But you have to go pretty high up in the air for that.”