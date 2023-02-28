SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s biggest sporting events returns to Sioux Falls this week with an extra day of play.

The Summit League Tournament tips off at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 3 at 12:30 p.m. with a matchup between the women of University of St. Thomas and Western Illinois University. The men’s tournament begins Friday at 6:00 p.m. when the University of North Dakota meets University of Denver.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Attending the games

Over the weekend the Summit League released the brackets for the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Men’s bracket Women’s bracket

While the PREMIER Center isn’t fully sold out, there aren’t many tickets left for several games.

All-session tickets, which give you access to all 18 games for both the men’s and women’s tournaments start at $127.50, or about $7 per game. Individual game tickets can be purchased for as low as $21.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the KELOLAND Box Office.

The first day of play will feature games between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds as well as the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds. The winners of those games will advance to the Saturday quarterfinals.

Parking at the Denny

New this year will be the preferred parking passes in Lot D, north of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. A five-day pass for the tournament will cost $100 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster as an add-on with game tickets.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center parking map.

In total, there are four parking lots for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with a designated Uber and Lyft drop-off point on the north side of the building.

What can you bring?

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has a strict bag policy that allows small bags, 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller, and clear bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Fanny packs, clutch bags, and over the shoulder packs that are 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller are allowed.

A one-gallon clear zipper lock bag is also allowed.

Still cameras are allowed but audio and video recording devices are not allowed. Also not allowed are noisemakers such as air horns.

The concessions are cashless so don’t forget your debit or credit card if you’re hoping to eat while at the games.

Can’t attend? How to keep up with the tournament

KELOLAND Sports will be at the PREMIER Center throughout the tournament to provide live updates on social media and game highlights on KELOLAND News.

KELOLAND News will also be running live blogs of the games and following along with post-game press conferences on KELOLAND.com.

To stay up to date with the tournament, you can follow Grant Sweeter, Ian Sacks, Anya Joseph and Eric Mayer on Twitter. You can also follow KELOLAND Sports on Facebook and Twitter.