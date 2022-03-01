SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s premier sporting events is returning to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Summit League Tournament will tip-off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (March 5) and conclude with women’s and men’s basketball championship games at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday (March 8). Here’s what you need to know about attending any of the March Madness in Sioux Falls.

When are the games?

The brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments were announced earlier this week. You can find the brackets on KELOLAND’s Summit League webpage.

There will be a total of 14 games played in eight sessions through four days.

On Saturday, the top two seeds will take on the lowest two seeds in both the men’s and women’s tournament. On Sunday, the No. 3 through No. 6 seeds play in the men’s and women’s tournament. Semifinals are scheduled for Monday.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the Summit League Tournament are sold in session packages. An all-session ticket, which allows you to see all 14 games, for the tournament is $136. Single game session tickets start at $24.50.

You can purchase tickets at the KELOLAND Box Office at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on ticketmaster.com.

The Summit League has partnered with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Zing Zang, a Bloody Mary Mix, to offer the Summit Deck Experience. For $200, you get a ticket in section 209, 210 or 211 for all eight sessions along with eight adult beverage tickets that must be used within the bars in section 210.

You can view a seating chart of the PREMIER Center for basketball events below.

Where to park?

There are four free parking lots located around the PREMIER Center complex. More parking spots are available at Earl McCart Fields located a few blocks south of the PREMIER Center and on the streets south and east of the facility, allowing people to walk to the facility.

LYFT and UBER drivers and riders can use the designated pick-up and drop-off area on the south side of the complex, near the main entrances. You can see a map below.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center parking map.

PREMIER Center bag policy

All events at the PREMIER Center require clear bags. No opaque bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed and each ticket allows one bag.

Clear bags and clear plastic bags are allowed, but there are exceptions for medical necessities.

Cashless concessions

As part of the PREMIER Center’s health and safety policy, contactless concessions and card-only transactions are allowed.

There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue and water fountains are turned off.

Who won last year?

Last year, the Summit League Tournament was played in the Sanford Pentagon after the conference’s President’s Council agreed to not allow fans for the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball championships.

In the women’s tournament, the top-seeded South Dakota women beat eighth-seeded Omaha 66-43, while No. 4 Oral Roberts men’s team beat No. 3 North Dakota State 75-72.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Coyotes fell 67-47 to Oregon, while Oral Roberts went on to reach the men’s Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed. The Golden Eagles upset seventh-seeded Florida 81-78 and second-seeded Ohio State 75-72.

How long will the Summit League Tournament stay in Sioux Falls?

The Summit League Tournament has crowned champions for NCAA Tournament berths in Sioux Falls since the 2008-09 season. The first six were at the Sioux Falls Arena, six have been at the PREMIER Center and one at the Sanford Pentagon. In September, the Summit League announced an extension for the tournament to stay at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls through 2025.

This year, the Summit League is celebrating 40 years as a conference.

Where can I find more coverage?

Follow KELOLAND.com for coverage throughout the Summit League Tournament. On the Summit League page, you can find live coverage of the games, brackets, scores, highlights and postgame news conferences.