Summit League releases 2021 basketball schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League announced their weekly women’s and men’s doubleheaders that will be played on Fridays and Saturdays or Saturdays and Sundays beginning in January and concluding in late February.

Each team will play 166 games over the course of nine weeks, starting January 2, with the Summit League Tournament being held March 6-9 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

South Dakota State will open the season with a bye in week one, followed by a meeting with Western Illinois.

SDSU and USD will clash on February 5 and 6 in Brookings.

The Coyotes will open their 2021 campaign by hosting Denver on January 2 and 3.