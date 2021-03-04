Summit League awards announced Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League announced the men’s and women’s awards on Thursday, with less than 48 hours until the Summit League tournament tips off.

The women’s awards were announced first, with the men’s awards second. The complete lists can be found below. KELOLAND News will have complete coverage of the Summit League tournament on the Summit League webpage.

SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN’S AWARDS

Player of the Year

Myah Selland, South Dakota State



Defensive Player of the Year

Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota



Sixth Woman of the Year

RaVon Nero, Kansas City



Freshman of the Year

Tierney Coleman, Oral Roberts



Newcomer of the Year

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State



Coach of the Year

Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State

SDSU’s Myah Selland was named player of the year, despite missing the last three games with an injury. Selland led the league in scoring as she averaged 19.2 points per contest.

The Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston was named the coach of the year as SDSU finished the regular season with a 14-0 regular season record.

USD Senior Hannah Sjerven was named the defensive player of the year.

SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN’S AWARDS

Player of the Year

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Defensive Player of the Year

Brandon McKissic, Kansas City

Sixth Man of the Year

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State

Freshman of the Year

Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota

Newcomer of the Year

A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota

Coach of the Year

Todd Lee, South Dakota

The men’s individual awards were led by Oral Robert’s Max Abmas who scored a league leading 24.7 points per game this season.

The USD men’s basketball team collected newcomer of the year with AJ Plitzuweit who tallied 19 points per game. The Coyotes also received coach of the year with Todd Lee who led USD to a second place finish.

SUMMIT LEAGUE ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

The Women’s Summit League All-League First Team featured three Jackrabbits in Paiton Burckhard, Tylee Irwin and Myah Selland. There are also two Coyotes on the first team in Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven.

First Team All-Summit League

Naomie Alnatas, Kansas City

Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State***

Tylee Irwin, South Dakota StatE

Chloe Lamb, South Dakota***

Myah Selland, South Dakota State^**

Hannah Sjerven, Souht Dakota***



Second Team All-Summit League

Uju Ezeudu, Denver

Grace Gilmore, Western Illinois

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State

Liv Korngable, South Dakota

Keni Jo Lippe, Oral Roberts**



Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Meghan Boyd, Denver

Ryan Cobbins, North Dakota State**

Emily Dietz, North Dakota State

Julia Fleecs, North Dakota**

Evan Zars, Western Illinois**

Summit League All-Newcomer Team

Tierney Coleman, Oral Roberts

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State

Reneya Hopkins, North Dakota State

Maddie Krull, South Dakota

RaVon Nero, Kansas City

^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*Career of All-League honors

USD Freshman Maddie Krull was the lone player from a South Dakota University to land on the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.

The All-League first team on the men’s side features USD standouts AJ Plitzuweit and Stanley Umude along with SDSU sophomore Baylor Scheierman.

First Team

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (So., G)

Rocky Kreuser, North Dakota State (Sr., F)

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts (Jr., F)

A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota (So., G)

Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State (So., G)

Stanley Umude, South Dakota (Sr. G)***

Second Team

Will Carius, Western Illinois (Gr., F)

Sam Griesel, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

Brandon McKIssic, Kansas City (Sr., G)

Filip Rebraca, North Dakota (Jr., F)**

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State (Sr., F)**

Honorable Mention

Josiah Allick, Kansas City (So., F)

Xavier Fuller, South Dakota (Jr., F)

Matt Pile, Omaha (Sr., F)**

Marlon Ruffin, Omaha (Jr., F)

Jase Townsend, Denver (Jr., G)**

All-Newcomer Team

Will Carius, Western Illinois (Gr., F)

RJ Glasper, Oral Roberts (Gr., G)

Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota (Fr., G)

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Fr., F)

A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota (So., G)

^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*Career of All-League honors