Summit League awards announced Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League announced the men’s and women’s awards on Thursday, with less than 48 hours until the Summit League tournament tips off.
The women’s awards were announced first, with the men’s awards second. The complete lists can be found below. KELOLAND News will have complete coverage of the Summit League tournament on the Summit League webpage.
SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN’S AWARDS
Player of the Year
Myah Selland, South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year
Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
Sixth Woman of the Year
RaVon Nero, Kansas City
Freshman of the Year
Tierney Coleman, Oral Roberts
Newcomer of the Year
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State
Coach of the Year
Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State
SDSU’s Myah Selland was named player of the year, despite missing the last three games with an injury. Selland led the league in scoring as she averaged 19.2 points per contest.
The Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston was named the coach of the year as SDSU finished the regular season with a 14-0 regular season record.
USD Senior Hannah Sjerven was named the defensive player of the year.
SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN’S AWARDS
Player of the Year
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Defensive Player of the Year
Brandon McKissic, Kansas City
Sixth Man of the Year
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State
Freshman of the Year
Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota
Newcomer of the Year
A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota
Coach of the Year
Todd Lee, South Dakota
*previous all-league selections
The men’s individual awards were led by Oral Robert’s Max Abmas who scored a league leading 24.7 points per game this season.
The USD men’s basketball team collected newcomer of the year with AJ Plitzuweit who tallied 19 points per game. The Coyotes also received coach of the year with Todd Lee who led USD to a second place finish.
SUMMIT LEAGUE ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
The Women’s Summit League All-League First Team featured three Jackrabbits in Paiton Burckhard, Tylee Irwin and Myah Selland. There are also two Coyotes on the first team in Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven.
First Team All-Summit League
Naomie Alnatas, Kansas City
Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State***
Tylee Irwin, South Dakota StatE
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota***
Myah Selland, South Dakota State^**
Hannah Sjerven, Souht Dakota***
Second Team All-Summit League
Uju Ezeudu, Denver
Grace Gilmore, Western Illinois
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State
Liv Korngable, South Dakota
Keni Jo Lippe, Oral Roberts**
Honorable Mention All-Summit League
Meghan Boyd, Denver
Ryan Cobbins, North Dakota State**
Emily Dietz, North Dakota State
Julia Fleecs, North Dakota**
Evan Zars, Western Illinois**
Summit League All-Newcomer Team
Tierney Coleman, Oral Roberts
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State
Reneya Hopkins, North Dakota State
Maddie Krull, South Dakota
RaVon Nero, Kansas City
^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
*Career of All-League honors
USD Freshman Maddie Krull was the lone player from a South Dakota University to land on the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.
The All-League first team on the men’s side features USD standouts AJ Plitzuweit and Stanley Umude along with SDSU sophomore Baylor Scheierman.
First Team
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (So., G)
Rocky Kreuser, North Dakota State (Sr., F)
Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts (Jr., F)
A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota (So., G)
Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State (So., G)
Stanley Umude, South Dakota (Sr. G)***
Second Team
Will Carius, Western Illinois (Gr., F)
Sam Griesel, North Dakota State (Jr., G)
Brandon McKIssic, Kansas City (Sr., G)
Filip Rebraca, North Dakota (Jr., F)**
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State (Sr., F)**
Honorable Mention
Josiah Allick, Kansas City (So., F)
Xavier Fuller, South Dakota (Jr., F)
Matt Pile, Omaha (Sr., F)**
Marlon Ruffin, Omaha (Jr., F)
Jase Townsend, Denver (Jr., G)**
All-Newcomer Team
Will Carius, Western Illinois (Gr., F)
RJ Glasper, Oral Roberts (Gr., G)
Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota (Fr., G)
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Fr., F)
A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota (So., G)
^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
*Career of All-League honors