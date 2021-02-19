Summer camping reservations for South Dakota state parks open on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Campers can begin making reservations for summer camping throughout South Dakota State Parks on Feb. 20.

Feb. 20 is the first day to book reservations for camping starting Friday, May 21, which is the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Open House and Free Fishing Weekend and traditional kick-off to the summer season.

For more than 40 parks, campsites become available 90 days before arrival. The exception to this is Custer State Park, which offers reservations a year in advanced.

“The sooner you can plan your camping trip, the better,” Scott Simpson, State Parks Director, said in a news release.

Simpson reminded new and seasoned campers to keep an eye on the calendar and make reservations for camping trips as soon as possible.

Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day are popular weekends for summer camping.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks encourages campers to try out new parks or camp during the week to avoid peak demand.

Reservations can be made 24 hours a day, both online and by calling 1-800-710-2267.

You can also purchase a park entrance license online; those are valid through May 22, 2022. Something new this year are self-serve kiosks for buying daily passes and annual entrance stickers.

The Game, Fish and Parks also offers COVID-19 information for visiting state parks and camping during the pandemic. There has been an boost in outdoor recreation at state parks due to the pandemic.