Suicide Prevention Lifeline looks to change phone number

The Federal Communications Commission released a report this month investigating if the Suicide Prevention Lifeline should change from a 1-800 number to a simple three-digit number.
KELOLAND searched through the 138-page report to find some reasons as to why this would benefit the hotline and how many people use the service.
N11-numbers are used throughout the country to access special services. Here’s a list of current numbers and their services:
– 211 Community Information
– 311 Governmental Services
– 411 Local Directory Assistance
– 511 Traffic Information
– 611 Repair Services
– 711 Telecommunications Relay Services
– 811 Underground Utility Information
– 911 Emergency Services
In South Dakota, the Helpline already uses a three-digit number for people to call. We talked with the vice-president of program development about the benefits of changing the suicide prevention hotline number. Look for her comments later in the day in this story.