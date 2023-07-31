STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – Rally week officially gets underway in South Dakota this week.

The 83rd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially runs Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Thousands of motorcycles will be on the roads in the Black Hills and across South Dakota leading up to the start of the event.

Last year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation estimated 497,835 vehicles were counted at nine different locations during the 10-day rally. The DOT counted 497,835 vehicles in 2022 and the 5-year average is just under 500,000 vehicles counted.

The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count along with tons of garbage removed from the city, photograph analysis and other methods to estimate attendance. Ahead of this year’s rally, KELOLAND News compiled what you need to know about the 83rd Sturgis Rally.

What to do

Dating back to August 1938, the Sturgis Rally continues to evolve over the years. This year’s rally officially kicks off with an opening ceremony parade at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

Other official events hosted by the city of Sturgis include the Mayors Pub Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 5, a motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, a 5K race on Monday, Aug. 7, a tattoo contest on Tuesday, Aug. 8, a beard and mustache contest on Wednesday, Aug. 9, closing ceremonies start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and the 84th Sturgis Rally will be revealed.

Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell told KELOLAND News planning for the rally is a year-round task for many people in the town.

Sturgis Rally concerts

Outside of the town of Sturgis, there’s more events happening across the Black Hills including concerts at the Buffalo Chip and Full Throttle Saloon.

At the Buffalo Chip campground, ZZ Top will play a show Friday, Aug. 4, Koe Wetzel is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, Lynyrd Skynyrd is set for Sunday, Aug. 6, Limp Bizkit set for Monday, Aug. 7, REO Speedwagon set for Tuesday, Aug. 8, George Thorogood & The Destroyers is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9, Def Leppard set for Thursday, Aug. 10, Buckcherry set for Friday, Aug. 11 and Back In Black, a AC/DC tribute band, set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

At the Full Throttle Saloon main stage, Drowning Pool is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, Slaughter for Sunday, Aug. 6, Colt Ford for Monday, Aug. 7, Warrant for Tuesday, Aug. 8, Gilby Clark for Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Jackyl for Thursday, Aug. 10.

Routes to ride

The Sturgis Rally website shares six rides to well known area destinations like Devil’s Tower, Bear Butte, Custer State Park, Deadwood and Vanocker Canyon, Spearfish Canyon and the Badlands.

There’s also a number of sponsored and fundraising rides.

You can view live cams and get the latest weather updates from the KELOLAND Weather page and the Live Cam page.

Officials and law enforcement

The S.D. DOT says drivers should find the latest temporary road closures and road construction information on the SD511 website. The DOT also will have lower speed limits on Interstate 90 75 mph to 65 mph between Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

State Highway 34 will be reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis to just east of the Buffalo Chip. S.D. Highway 79 will be reduced to 45 mph from 65 mph at the junction of S.D. Highway 34 and near the Full Throttle Saloon.

The DOT also installs more than 10 temporary traffic signals in areas of the Black Hills to handle increased traffic counts.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater told KELOLAND News law enforcement are working 12-hour days.

“We’re 24/7 coverage, so there’s somebody at all hours of the day and night out for this town of 7,000 that turns into 400,000-700,000,” VanDewater said. “We want everybody coming into Sturgis to have a good time, we want you to be safe, we want to make sure that you are obeying the laws.”

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says it will be running a Twitter/X account to give updates on what is happening during the rally. During the rally, the sheriff’s office won’t process any pistol permit applications and there’s no visitation at the Meade County jail.

“Our goal will be to provide real time information as things are occurring,” a social media post said.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley told KELOLAND News since 2020, authorities have arrested 23 people on charges of human trafficking during the rally.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases an daily “Rally Tally” a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City districts.

Last year, the total number of DUI arrests was 148. There were 50 injury crashes, 148 misdemeanor drug arrests, 103 felony drug arrests and four vehicles seized for drug possession.

Facts and data

The South Dakota Department of Revenue reported a total of $1.5 million in tax revenue was collected during the 2022 Sturgis Rally. There were more than 900 temporary vendors in the Black Hills during the rally.

The average age of the 2022 Sturgis Rally attendee was 51 or 50.8 years old, according to a study conducted by a team from Texas A&M University.

Rally data also shows there is an increasing number of rally attendees who do not own a motorcycle. Twelve percent of 2022 attendees did not own a bike, compared to 1% in 2015.

In 2022, the average spent per day in and around Sturgis was $397 per day. The 2021 attendance was higher than the 2022 attendance. So, fewer attendees spent more. Many of the attendees came from South Dakota and within 400 miles.

Colorado, Minnesota, Wyoming, Wisconsin and Nebraska had the most non-South Dakota attendees this year. Thirteen percent of the attendees were from South Dakota.

Lots of trash: extra trash generated by rally goers typically averages about 500 tons each year. Most the trash typically goes to the Belle Fourche Landfill or to Rapid City.