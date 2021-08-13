Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 6

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks the 8th day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This comes with the latest Rally Tally numbers from Thursday via the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The DPS Rally Tally began on the second day of the Rally and runs through the end of the event. Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s opening day, which saw three fatalities occur.

Below is the DPS Rally Tally data for Thursday. In addition to the data on the chart, Thursday saw 506 total warnings issued and no cash was seized.

Below is the day to day comparison of DPS Rally Tally data from Saturday – Thursday.

Note: One fatality each is recorded on Saturday and on Thursday.

Below is a cumulative look at the available DPS Rally Tally data to date. For this chart, each day’s data is added to the totals from the day before.

According to information provided by DPS, a 58-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon after colliding with a car. Officials say the man, who was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson, was driving southbound on Highway 87 when he crossed the center line, hitting a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the car, a 19-year-old man and 15-year-old girl, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Names of those involved have not been released.