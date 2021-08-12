Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 5

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday marks the 7th day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This comes with the latest Rally Tally numbers from Wednesday via the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The DPS Rally Tally began on the second day of the Rally and runs through the end of the event. Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s opening day, which saw three fatalities occur.

Below is the DPS Rally Tally data for Wednesday. In addition to the data on the chart, Wednesday saw 508 total warnings issued and no cash was seized.

Below is the day to day comparison of DPS Rally Tally data from Saturday – Wednesday.

Below is a cumulative look at the available DPS Rally Tally data to date. For this chart, each day’s data is added to the totals from the day before.

The DPS has identified the person killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on I-90 as 36-year-old Trisha Michael of Rapid City. Officials say the crash occurred one mile west of Wall. Michael was on a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driving westbound when she lost control. DPS says the vehicle hit the guard rail and Michael was thrown from the motorcycle. She was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.