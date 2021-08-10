Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 3

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks the 5th day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This comes with the latest Rally Tally numbers from Monday via the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The DPS Rally Tally began on the second day of the Rally and runs through the end of the event. Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s opening day, which saw three fatalities occur.

Below is the DPS Rally Tally data for Monday. In addition to the data on the chart, Monday saw 605 total warnings issued and no cash was seized.

Below is the day to day comparison of DPS Rally Tally data from Saturday – Monday.

Below is a cumulative look at the available DPS Rally Tally data to date. For this chart, each day’s data is added to the totals from the day before.