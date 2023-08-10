STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The last 24-hour period brought yet more felony drug arrests, with numbers rising steeply, with 51 new arrests.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.

Note: Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s official opening day Friday, Aug. 4.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers day-by-day.

Crashes

There was one fatal crash reported for August 9-10th. According to DPS, a 2004 Harley Davidson was heading east on I-90 in the westbound lane near mile-marker 24 at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday.

The motorcycle hit a 2008 GMC Yukon head on, and the 61-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody in the GMC was injured.

In addition to the fatal crash, nine more injury crashes were noted by DPS.

The 9-10th also included the first cash seizure of the 2023 rally, with $2005.00 seized in the Sturgis District.