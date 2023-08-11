STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sturgis Rally progresses, we continue to see rising drug arrests, and the past 24 hours also brought two more crashes involving wildlife.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.

Note: Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s official opening day Friday, Aug. 4.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers day by day.

Crashes

No fatal crashes were reported for the period of August 10 – 11. There were however eight injury crashes noted by DPS.

Of the eight logged by DPS, two involved wildlife.

In the first incident, a 2018 BMW K1600 was driving south on US-85 at 6:51 a.m., when it hit a deer. The driver was wearing a helmet and received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In the second incident, happening at 10:33 a.m. on Thursday, a 2013 Harley Davidson hit an antelope on SD-87 heading south. Both driver and passenger were thrown from the bike. Both received minor injuries. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

These crashes mark the 5th and 6th involving wildlife this week, with three drivers hitting deer and an antelope on Monday, and a fourth driver crashing after almost hitting a deer, also on Monday.