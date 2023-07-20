SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although Harley-Davidsons aren’t the only brand of bike to be at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, there is a definite kinship between the bikes and the rally.

This year was the 120th Harley-Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company reported record attendance including 73,000 bikes lining the museum grounds and Sixth Street over the four days of July 13-16. The company also reported 130,000 motorcycle enthusiasts visited the company’s museum in Milwaukee and more than 80,000 people attended a music festival at Veterans Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are delighted by the success Harley-Davidson had at its event, and are extremely grateful for our long-term relationship with the motor company,” Tammy Even-Cordell, the director of the rally and events in Sturgis, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

This year’s Sturgis rally is from August 4 through August 13.

As to say whether the Harley-Davidson turnout could be an indicator of the interest in this year’s Sturgis Rally, Even-Cordell said, “…the Harley event cannot be compared to the city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally is the largest event of its kind in the world, and it takes place in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota where the opportunities to ride are unparalleled.”

Those opportunities to ride and the upcoming rally itself are already drawing bikers to the Sturgis area, city officials said.

“Traffic is already picking up, both in Sturgis as well as in western South Dakota. Vendors are already preparing their space. There is so much to see and do at this time of the year that we see more and more rally goers spending a little additional time in our area,” Even-Cordell said.

The Harley-Davidson homecoming has been scheduled for every five years but it was announced it would become an annual event from 2023 on.

An earlier bike rally this year also drew a high number of attendees.

The annual 10-day Daytona Beach Bike Week in March attracted a reported crowd of 300,000 to 400,000 people.

Even-Cordell said it’s hard to estimate the size of the crowd that will attend this year’s rally in South Dakota.

“…one thing of which I am certain is that we will be prepared to host anyone and everyone who wants to attend this year’s rally,” Even-Cordell said in the email.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation does a count of vehicles each year during the rally. The SDDOT counted 497,835 vehicles in 2022. The count was 525,768 in 2021. The counts are used to estimate attendance at the rally.