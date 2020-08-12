Sturgis Rally: 65 total crashes, 82 DUIs through Wednesday morning

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 60 crashes have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Wednesday. DUIs are at 82.

The latest report shows the data is similar to the counts from last year. There have been 33 injury crashes, 31 non-injury crashes and one fatal crash in Sturgis or the Rapid City District, according to spokesman Tony Mangan. Last year, there were 28 injury crashes and 23 non-injury crashes.

A total of 734 citations is up from 707 at this point in 2019. 

You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Wednesday in the table above.

