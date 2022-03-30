SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tax Day is 20 days away.

According to Wallet Hub, South Dakota has a total tax burden of 7.12% against the share of total personal income. That ranks the state 44th out of 50 for total tax burdens.

The study says “unlike tax rates, which vary widely based on an individual’s circumstances, tax burden measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes.”

Alaska is ranked 50th for having the lowest amount of tax burden to total personal income.

New York ranked 1st as the state with the biggest tax burden of 12.75%.

South Dakota is one of seven states that does not have a statewide income tax, while New Hampshire and Tennessee have a tax on income earned from interest and dividends.

South Dakota’s tax breakdown comes in two pots – property taxes and sales and excise taxes. For sales and excise taxes, tax on items like food, clothes and entertainment, South Dakota ranks ninth highest at 4.28%. On property taxes, South Dakota ranks 23rd at 2.84%.

You can view Wallet Hub’s list, which uses data from the Tax Policy Center, below.

Overall Rank* State Total Tax Burden

(%) Property Tax Burden

(%) Individual Income Tax Burden

(%) Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden

(%) 1 New York 12.75% 4.43%

(6) 4.90%

(1) 3.42%

(25) 2 Hawaii 12.70% 2.55%

(34) 3.18%

(8) 6.97%

(1) 3 Maine 11.42% 5.48%

(1) 2.51%

(21) 3.43%

(24) 4 Vermont 11.13% 5.31%

(2) 2.49%

(22) 3.33%

(27) 5 Minnesota 10.20% 2.93%

(22) 3.74%

(5) 3.53%

(22) 6 New Jersey 10.11% 4.98%

(4) 2.54%

(20) 2.59%

(43) 7 Connecticut 10.06% 4.16%

(7) 3.07%

(11) 2.83%

(41) 8 Rhode Island 9.91% 4.48%

(5) 2.31%

(28) 3.12%

(34) 9 California 9.72% 2.76%

(30) 3.80%

(4) 3.16%

(32) 10 Illinois 9.70% 3.98%

(8) 2.22%

(30) 3.50%

(23) 11 Maryland 9.47% 2.61%

(33) 4.07%

(3) 2.79%

(42) 12 New Mexico 9.37% 2.04%

(42) 1.75%

(37) 5.58%

(4) 13 Iowa 9.34% 3.42%

(14) 2.57%

(18) 3.35%

(26) 14 Kansas 9.34% 3.11%

(18) 2.43%

(23) 3.80%

(18) 15 Utah 9.19% 2.36%

(37) 3.17%

(9) 3.66%

(19) 16 Mississippi 9.16% 2.84%

(23) 1.70%

(39) 4.62%

(7) 17 West Virginia 9.08% 2.28%

(40) 2.76%

(14) 4.04%

(12) 18 Nebraska 9.01% 3.69%

(10) 2.41%

(24) 2.91%

(39) 19 Ohio 8.99% 2.78%

(27) 2.60%

(17) 3.61%

(21) 20 Wisconsin 8.92% 3.17%

(16) 2.83%

(13) 2.92%

(38) 21 Massachusetts 8.80% 3.49%

(12) 3.35%

(6) 1.96%

(45) 22 Arkansas 8.77% 1.77%

(46) 2.24%

(29) 4.76%

(6) 22 Kentucky 8.77% 1.99%

(44) 3.16%

(10) 3.62%

(20) 24 Louisiana 8.75% 1.95%

(45) 1.74%

(38) 5.06%

(5) 25 Oregon 8.65% 3.14%

(17) 4.39%

(2) 1.12%

(50) 26 Pennsylvania 8.57% 2.81%

(25) 2.57%

(18) 3.19%

(30) 27 Colorado 8.52% 2.97%

(20) 2.32%

(27) 3.23%

(29) 28 Indiana 8.42% 2.34%

(38) 2.17%

(32) 3.91%

(15) 29 Arizona 8.39% 2.50%

(35) 1.60%

(40) 4.29%

(8) 30 Washington 8.37% 2.63%

(32) 0.00%

(44) 5.74%

(3) 31 Michigan 8.25% 3.09%

(19) 2.19%

(31) 2.97%

(36) 32 Texas 8.22% 3.97%

(9) 0.00%

(44) 4.25%

(11) 33 Nevada 8.19% 2.03%

(43) 0.00%

(44) 6.16%

(2) 34 Virginia 8.18% 2.97%

(20) 2.92%

(12) 2.29%

(44) 35 North Carolina 8.16% 2.19%

(41) 2.65%

(16) 3.32%

(28) 36 Georgia 8.01% 2.68%

(31) 2.38%

(25) 2.95%

(37) 37 North Dakota 8.00% 2.77%

(28) 0.95%

(41) 4.28%

(9) 38 Missouri 7.80% 2.30%

(39) 2.36%

(26) 3.14%

(33) 39 South Carolina 7.67% 2.80%

(26) 2.03%

(33) 2.84%

(40) 40 Idaho 7.59% 2.39%

(36) 2.03%

(33) 3.17%

(31) 41 Oklahoma 7.47% 1.74%

(48) 1.90%

(36) 3.83%

(17) 42 Alabama 7.41% 1.41%

(50) 2.00%

(35) 4.00%

(13) 43 Montana 7.39% 3.45%

(13) 2.66%

(15) 1.28%

(47) 44 South Dakota 7.12% 2.84%

(23) 0.00%

(44) 4.28%

(9) 45 Florida 6.64% 2.77%

(28) 0.00%

(44) 3.87%

(16) 46 New Hampshire 6.41% 5.11%

(3) 0.14%

(42) 1.16%

(49) 47 Wyoming 6.32% 3.32%

(15) 0.00%

(44) 3.00%

(35) 48 Delaware 6.22% 1.77%

(46) 3.28%

(7) 1.17%

(48) 49 Tennessee 5.75% 1.71%

(49) 0.06%

(43) 3.98%

(14) 50 Alaska 5.06% 3.54%

(11) 0.00%

(44) 1.52%

(46) Wallet Hub’s 2022’s Tax Burden by State.

A Professor of Law at the University of Richmond said a state’s reliance on sales tax for state and local revenues results in a more regressive tax system.

“Although sales taxes can be structured to provide exemptions or lower rates for the purchase of basic necessities, such as food, medicine, or certain essential services, these types of offsetting adjustments tend to introduce problematic inefficiencies into the system,” Mary L. Heen said about the study. “The income tax tends to be the most fair tax, using a taxpayer’s ability to pay as the measure of fairness. Income is closely tied to a person’s ability to pay taxes.”

In South Dakota, the Bureau of Finance and Management is projecting a 7.3% growth in sales and use tax revenue for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 and a decline of 1.5% in FY2023 from FY 2022.

A bill to cut South Dakota’s 4.5% sales and use tax to 4% over two years failed in the South Dakota Legislature this year.