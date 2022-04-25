SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Communication between entities working on housing needs in Sioux Falls improved from 2016 to 2021, said Dr. Suzanne Smith of the Augustana Research Institute.

The institute completed a housing needs study in 2016 that was commissioned by Sioux Falls Thrive and another in 2021 that was commissioned by the city of Sioux Falls.

“Better coordination and collaboration among affordable housing stakeholders in Sioux Falls could help

ensure that existing programs and resources reach people who need them,” was one of the recommendations from the 2016 study.

Smith said the establishment of the Accessible Housing Advisory Board in the City of Sioux Falls within the last year is progress toward increased collaboration.

City officials have also established a broader working group on housing needs, she said.

Another initiative that happened since 2016 is the improved effort to share information about affordable housing and income-based housing programs in the city, Smith said.

“Unfortunately, the affordable housing system is so complex and difficult to navigate that people opt out.

Although programs exist to address a variety of needs, a lack of coordination among programs leaves

clients and providers alike without a clear idea of how to access available resources,” the 2016 study said.

“There have been things happening but it’s slow going, it’s like steering a steamship,” Smith said.

The pace may be hampered because housing needs are plentiful.

“There is no single solution to meet all the needs,” Smith said.

But the 2021 housing needs assessment can be a helpful guide, she said.

“I would love to see it used more…,” Smith said.

Marshall Selberg, a city council member and member of the city’s housing advisory board, said “The short answer is, both studies are helpful.”

The studies have helped to set priorities as groups have met to discuss housing needs, Selberg said.

In 2016, the study focused on the need for entities to come together to have conversations about housing needs, Smith.

Those conversations are happening and in 2021, the focus shifted to “who is going to be the voice, do we need a single body to lead on this issue,” or could it be a collaborative voice, Smith said.

The city has a role in helping to lead but it’s going to take multiple partners to address all housing needs, Selberg said.

The 2021 study identified similar needs in the very low-income population of the city that were identified in 2016.

The gap for people who pay rent and but don’t have enough money left after rent, “that hasn’t gotten any better,” Smith said.

In general, housing has gotten more expensive for home buyers and renters. But increases in rent has helped to widen the gap for those who need rents at $800 or below, Smith said.

The groups most in need of what could be called affordable housing are single parents, senior elders on fixed income, those with disabilities and those in jobs such as servers and those with families, Smith said.

The non-white population, those who have been involved may have criminal records and those for whom English may be a second language also find it difficult to find housing, including low income housing, Smith said.

The city has a role in creating financial incentives for constructing affordable housing, expanding programs to preserve affordable housing for renters and homeowners, were two of the recommendations in the 2021 study. Also, the city should seek collaboration with community organizations that already work closely with landlords and tenants. The study said resources were needed to support landlords in maintaining property. And that there should be an expansion of the pool of landlords willing to accept tenants regardless of source of income, criminal history, or poor credit.

The Sioux Falls 2026 Housing Action Plan has goals that fit the 2021 housing needs assessment.

Kevin Smith of the city’s planning department, said the action plan is a “guiding light.”

The plan includes TIF as an option for housing development, evaluating building codes that could be lessened, leveraging federal and public incentives for revitalizing core neighborhoods and increase density and upzoning.