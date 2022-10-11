SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem.

Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this last weekend, they had the Eastern South Dakota race in Brookings.

The problem? The preliminary rounds for the Youth in Music band contest were the same day — in Minneapolis, a near 4-hour drive.

“It was two hours from the time they walked off the track to our tunnel call time — at US Bank Stadium,” said Dave Jones, co-president of the Brandon Valley Band Parents, Inc., the band boosters.

The solution?

“We have 3, 4, I think even 5 pilots in our parents’ organization,” Jones said.

One of those pilots stepped up, and a plan was set into motion.

Logan, Ryley and Camden with the plane

Logan, Ryley and Camden with the plane



In the air

The boys in their uniforms on the way to the stadium

Preforming at US Bank Stadium

Jones said a car was staged at the golf course for the boys to get into immediately after their race. This car, which had special permission to park in the much closer golf-lot, then drove the boys, whose instruments had been sent on ahead of them, to a local airport where they boarded a small five seat plane, carrying only their band uniforms and overnight bags.

From the airport, the small aircraft, helped along by a tailwind, flew to an airport in downtown St. Paul, a 15-minute drive on GPS from the stadium.

“We had other band parent volunteers [at the airport] with one of the school vans to pick them up,” said Jones, noting that they’d gotten special permission to park the van closer to the plane so the boys could step off the plane and get to the van almost immediately.

The boys changed into their uniforms at the airport and made it to the stadium with 10-minutes to spare.

The team placed second at the cross country race, and third overall out of 32 at the band contest, the highest placement Brandon Valley has ever achieved at Youth in Music.

“Without all the help, we couldn’t have done both and would have let one of our teams down. We are so grateful to have people like this in our community,” wrote Ryley McKeown in a thank you to the community.