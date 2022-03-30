SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 South Dakota Legislative Session may be over but students in Sioux Falls are still protesting legislation that was signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem. About 60 Lincoln High School students, holding signs and LGBTQ-plus pride banners, lined Cliff Avenue Wednesday afternoon after walking out of class to protest the state’s new transgender law for women’s and girls’ sports.

Lincoln High School student protests anti-transgender legislation

Organizers Ayden Gage and Benny Rojas began planning the event two weeks ago while sitting at their lunch table. Originally, the pair was considering doing a sit-in but decided against it because their protest wasn’t against Lincoln High School itself, but the legislation being passed in South Dakota and across the country.

“We were like ‘We can’t let this happen anymore,’” Ayden told KELOLAND News during the protest. “We just want our voices to be heard and to let our government, and the people that matter, see this.”

Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 46 into law which prohibits transgender girls from participating in public school sports from kindergarten through college. The governor said that the new law, which will go into effect this summer, will ensure a level playing field for cisgender girls. One month later, Iowa signed into law a similar sports ban that went into effect immediately.

For the students at the walk-out, the bill is about more than just sports: It’s about their right to exist and still have access to the same opportunities that others do.

“The sports one is just a small part of the bigger issue that’s happening all across our country,” senior Benny Rojas said.

The students were also inspired by other walkouts from students across the country protesting Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill that was signed into law earlier this week. The bill prohibits educators from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity that is not deemed age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

One student at the walk-out said these bills were “not ok”, especially for students in school.

“They should be able to learn, be educated, feel safe and for somebody to make a bill on someone– who they are as a human being, that’s not right,” Lincoln High School senior, Annabella, said. “Trans rights are human rights; gay rights are human rights and what they are doing is taking human rights away.”

The students say some were excused from class by their parents to take part in the protest, but others were not.

“Those who have not been called out may be facing detention, and yet they are still here because they understand this is a very important cause. And I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t be here today that still support us and want us to do this and are glad we are doing this because it’s worthwhile they are very proud of us,” Rojas said.

For the students protesting, the bills are about more than sports or what is allowed to be discussed in classrooms.

“When the LGBTQ youth looks at the news and sees people yelling and telling us that we are abominations and that we are different from others just because of the people that we love or our gender,” Ayden told the crowd of students. “I can tell you we think ‘why are we under attack? And we wonder why are we hated? What did we do wrong?’”

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Lincoln High School students protest anti-transgender legislation

Mental health was also a concern for students protesting on Wednesday. A recent study from HelpAdvisor found that South Dakota has the highest rates of depression and anxiety among LGBTQ residents at 87%. In a speech to students, Ayden warned that there would be more anti-LGBTQ bills to come in the following years.

“These bills do nothing but intimidate and scare people into not being themselves,” they said. Ayden said they fear that when the South Dakota legislature reconvenes next year, there may be more bills like Florida’s introduced.

Allies and members of the LGBTQ community that joined the walk-out said they wanted to bring attention to these issues and stand up for equality. One student, who identifies as bisexual, said that she wanted to show solidarity with her friends and other members of the LGBTQ community. “We all need support here,” Gabriella, a sophomore at Lincoln High School, said.

“I am out here to stand for the LGBTQ community, especially the youth, because I think there needs to more attention on that,” student Seth Lutzwick said.

Laura Jimma and Marta Gevremariyam said they attended the walk-out to do what they can to support equal rights for everybody.

“A human being is a human being,” Laura said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Sioux Falls School District to find out what their policy is on walkouts is and whether or not some students will face disciplinary action, but we never heard back.