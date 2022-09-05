SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14.

In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota, according to the Federal Highway Administration. There were 5,882 male drivers under 16 in the same year.

How does the largest school district in the state handle all the students who want to drive to school?

The district had about 7,200 high school students in the fall of 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Education. The district has a total of 3,620 parking spots at the four high schools, said Carly Uthe, of the school district’s community relations.

Those spots include leased and on-site spaces, Uthe said.

The Sioux Falls School District opened Thomas Jefferson High School in 2021 in response to enrollment demands and population growth in the northwest side of the city.

The parking lot has 1,048 parking spots.

“At Washington and Jefferson, all students and staff who want a parking pass are able to obtain one,” Uthe said.

Washington High School, also in the northern part of the city, has 922 parking spots.

But how does it work at the two other high schools?

Uthe said the completion of Jefferson has helped ease parking at Roosevelt. Historically, Roosevelt has had the largest student population.

All staff get a parking spot at Roosevelt.

Student parking passes are sold by seniority at Roosevelt. Seniors first, followed by juniors, sophomores and then, freshmen.

The district has 921 parking spaces available. That includes leasing space at Kuehn Park for student parking.

Drive by Lincoln High School in a school day this fall and notice the full parking lot in front, and just west, of the school. But also note the number of cars parked along some side neighborhood streets.

“We absolutely have the fewest number of spots available,” said Lincoln High School principal Dr. Laura Raeder.

The high school has 729 parking spots for students and staff. Parking has always been a premium at Lincoln but this year there is an added demand

One of the parking areas at Lincoln High School.

“We have the largest number of students this year which also means we have a larger number of staff members,” Raeder said. “Of course we need our staff member to have a parking spot so that they can be here and have everything on time when students get here. So that then does create even more of a demand for Lincoln.”

All staff get a parking pass.

Students receive passes based on seniority. Seniors and juniors buy a $50 parking pass at Lincoln. Next in line are sophomores.

“Freshmen are not able to purchase parking passes at this time,” Uthe said.

Fewer cars to drive to school?

Raeder said neighborhood students will ride together to school. Siblings also ride together.

“I can tell you with the price of gas and with it being a little harder to find a good used vehicle for your first car, that we probably have seen some more sharing or carpooling,” Raeder said.

Consumer Reports said on Aug. 30, that the price of used cars may have started to drop after 2021’s record prices, yet demand is still high.

The city of Sioux Falls started a Kids Ride Free program on the city transit. Youth 18 and younger can ride free to school and activities.

“We’ve seen students taking advantage of that,” Raeder said of the new program.

Lincoln parking in residential areas

“With the area around Lincoln being mainly landlocked, there are limited opportunities to contract additional spaces as we do with the other high schools,” Uthe said.

Lincoln was built in the mid-1960s and the area around it grew up with the school.

Raeder said some Lincoln High students will be parking on nearby residential streets.

“Right around Lincoln we have two-hour only parking,” Raeder said. “As you push out farther…you can park all day.”

“You did get students parking (near a house),” Raeder said.

Sharing the street with students and residents could be more difficult during the winter with snow removal, Raeder said.

But overall, “I’ve got to tell you the neighbors around Lincoln, they’re great,” Raeder said. “They know that getting to school is important.”

Open spot doesn’t mean it’s open

“At times we’ll hear you have all these spots open in the staff lot,” Raeder said of Lincoln.

Spots are open because staff starts at different times.

“My friends that come and cook, the child nutrition folks, they may not start until 9 or 10 a.m.,” Raeder said.

Same with night custodians, they don’t start until 3 p.m. and they need a place to park.