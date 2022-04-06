SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden acted Wednesday to extend the moratorium on federal student loan repayments and interest accrual, now set to end on August 31, 2022.

This freeze affects more than 40 million Americans, owing to a collective $1.6 trillion in debt. Today we heard from three borrowers about the effect the freeze has had on their lives, and what they hope for going forward.

Saul Chavez is a 27-year-old graduate of the University of South Dakota with a degree in computer science and currently lives in Hopkins, MN. His loans, a mix of public and private, total $90,000, and have been in repayment since 2018.

Chavez, like many college graduates, is not employed in the field of his degree, currently working as a machine operator at a balloon factory.

“The job market was tough and I’m working here to save money. It’s been better than being [hired] as a contractor in the customer service department with the false promise of being hired into my actual field of study,” said Chavez. “I’m paid better at the factory too.”

Chavez says the pause on federal repayments has helped with his finances, but that life hasn’t changed much due to the freeze. “I was unemployed for a while then worked for Instacart to provide an income — times were tough so things weren’t that different. Some extra spending occasionally.”

Asked if he has paid on his loans during the moratorium, Chavez laughed “Oh my no. I will say though that private loans payments never actually paused too.”

Chavez says the freeze has been helpful, but it hasn’t done enough. “[I hope] that there is mass forgiveness. People think that everyone that leaves college/university they get a job in their field of study. When that isn’t the case or they end up like me with false promises that ends with you wasting 3 years of your life post college,” he said.

Derek McBride is a 29-year-old Sioux Falls resident, and like Chavez, graduated from the University of South Dakota. McBride has a degree in business management and administration, a job at an insurance agency, and $47,000 in federal student loan debt. He has been in repayment since 2017.

“It has been nice not having to worry about that bill with all of my other bills,” McBride said about the loan freeze. “I think it is probably doing the most good for struggling college graduates.”

Like Chavez, McBride thinks the pause has been helpful but suggests that more could be done. “Eliminating college debt or just making college more affordable would do a lot more good,” he said.

Like many, McBride has not paid on his loans since the freeze. In the absence of these payments, however, he says he has been able to add to his savings and has been able to worry less about making payments, at least for the time being.

Drew Kaitfors is a Senior at the University of South Dakota, majoring in political science and business administration. Graduating in May with a Bachelor of Science, he will enter his repayment period in November 2022 and will graduate with some federal loan debt. He hopes to find a full-time job.

Asked for his thoughts on the loan freeze, Kaitfors questions the timing and motivation of it all. “Why is the extension only until August 31st when some legislators have called for it to be extended into early 2023,” he asked before going on to suggest an answer. “I think it’s a political move. I think it may be extended again in the days before August 31st so the subject is fresh in the minds of voters, and Democrats can use the move for campaigning during the last 5 weeks before the midterm elections.”

The deadline for this new moratorium is indeed significant, with August 31 falling just weeks before the November 8 midterms.

Kaitfors says he doesn’t expect economic issues like inflation to significantly improve by the midterms, and that the timing may something of a campaign ploy. “They’ll be able to tell voters with outstanding student loans that Democrats are keeping money in the voters’ pockets,” he said.

While he knows that the payment moratorium comes from the executive branch of the government and not Democrats in Congress, Kaitfors still believes that it will be used for campaigning. “Democrats will use it as a stance for the party while probably speaking of full student loan forgiveness.”

Asked about his thoughts on the loan moratorium, Kaitfors did see its value.

“When the freeze was first instituted back in 2020 I think it definitely helped a lot of people,” said Kaitfors “especially those with delinquent payments to catch up on their finances when the pandemic began and there was a lot of uncertainty in the country.”

Now, however, Kaitfors says he believes the situation has changed. “I now think that those who are gaining the most from the freeze are high earners as it is my understanding that more than half of outstanding student debt is held by households with at least one graduate or professional degree.”

Kaitfors says that he’s managed to keep his federal loans to a minimum throughout his time in college and that he believes he’s chosen a field of study that he loves, and that will keep him employable. “If the freeze is not extended again before August 31st, I don’t foresee any troubles with paying back the loans for which I signed an agreement to pay,” he said.

The freeze in repayments has been in effect since March of 2020 when former President Donald Trump first instituted it. Both Trump and Biden have extended the pause a total of five times.