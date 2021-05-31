Strong start propels Dell Rapids to quarterfinal win over Gregory County

Click the video player above to see extended highlights from Dell Rapids vs. Gregory County.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids Quarriers used a strong start to pick up a 10-3 win over Gregory County in class ‘B’ state quarterfinals.

The Quarriers started the game fast as they posted three runs on four hits in the first inning.

An inning later, Dell Rapids continued to swing a hot bat as they turned three hits, three walks and two hit by pitches into a large six run inning. Dell Rapids led 9-0 after two.

From there, the two teams settled into a lower scoring finish. Gregory County outscored Dell Rapids 3-1 in the final four innings, though Dell Rapids went on to earn the 10-3 win.

Dell Rapids will play Dakota Valley at 2 pm tomorrow

At the dish, Dell Rapids was led by Kaeden Eastman who went 3-4 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Treyse Eastman and Brayden Pankonen each collected two hits.

Gregory County was led by Sawyer Tietgen who went 2-3 with a run scored. Trey Murry finished 1-4 with an RBI double.

Jack Henry earned the win on the mound as he threw five innings and allowed just two earned and one unearned run on three hits and eight walks. He struck out elven.

Ben Witt allowed eight earned runs (two unearned) in 5.1 innings for Gregory County. He gave up eight hits and struck out four, as he suffered the loss on the mound.

Dell Rapids’ win will set up the final four in the class ‘B’ state tournament.

It will be an all Dakota 12 Conference final four as well as a Region 1 vs. Region 3 semifinal.

Vermillion (region 1) will meet West Central (region 3) at 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, June 1 in the first semifinal matchup.

Dell Rapids (region 3) will face Dakota Valley (region 3) in the second semifinal around 2 p.m.

The winner will meet for the class ‘B’ state championship at 5 p.m.