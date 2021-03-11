Strong second half propels O’Gorman girls past Mitchell in state tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong 18-1 third quarter run helped propel the O’Gorman girls basketball team to a 69-42 win over Mitchell in the quarterfinal round of the class ‘AA’ girls state basketball tournament.

“We talked about it at halftime that we needed to be more physical and more aggressive,” O’Gorman head coach Kent Kolsrud said. “I thought it started on the defensive end initially. We did a better job of sliding our feet, not fouling, containing the dribble, finding shooters and getting rebounds.”

The Knights had four players that scored at least nine points including freshman Mahli Abdouch who scored a game high 18 points.

“She’s had a phenomenal freshman season. She can just do so much and she can just bring so much to the table,” Kolsrud said. “Her ability to get to the rim, her three-point shot, she is just so aggressive and she is just so confident. Our kids have a lot of confidence in her to run the show as a freshman.”

“My teammates are always a big help and they’re always encouraging. They’re always there for you when you’re not doing so well,” Abdouch said.

O’Gorman will now prepare to face Washington in the semi-finals on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

The Knights lost both regular-season games to the Warriors this year including a four point, overtime loss back on February 25.

“They’re a great basketball team and they’ve got the two bigs inside. They’ve got good perimeter shooters and they’ve just got all the pieces,” Kolsrud said. “We’re going to enjoy this for a little bit, then we’ll regroup and put a game plan together. Our kids are very familiar with them and they’re familiar with us, but we’re just excited to play.

“We’re excited to play another game. We’ll be able to take things away (from last game) and be even better than last time,” O’Gorman senior Isabelle Moore said.