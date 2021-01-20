Strong second half propels Brandon Valley girls to upset of top-ranked Harrisburg

Click the video player above to watch Tuesday’s full game

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley girls basketball team earned a 56-48 upset win over top-ranked and undefeated Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Day.

The first ten minutes of the contest were led by Harrisburg as they raced out to a 24-12 lead. However, the Lynx closed the first half on an 18-8 run to close the gap to 32-30 after one half of play.

“Offensively, I thought we found some things while being patient in the half court,” Brandon Valley head coach Mike Zerr said. “It’s just another growing effort for our team to continue to try and be the best that they can be, down the stretch here.”

HALFTIME: @HHStigerhoops 32 @BVLynxGBB 30. @KELOSports



Harrisburg led 24-12 in the 2nd, but an 18-8 run for BV has made it a two point game.



India Bradfield with a big quarter for Harrisburg including this three to cut it to a two point game. pic.twitter.com/sX7TW4gsg5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 20, 2021

The third quarter saw some strong defense by both sides, specifically the Lynx who held Harrisburg to just four points.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort, outside of the first three or four minutes of the game, we really settled in,” Zerr said. “Defensively, we were really, really good Tuesday.”

End of 3: @BVLynxGBB 41 @HHStigerhoops 36. @KELOSports

Lynx close on a 9-0 run, including this buzzer beater from Behrens. pic.twitter.com/X76cD3xKFy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 20, 2021

The Tigers starting the fourth quarter strong as they outscored Brandon Valley 9-2 and took a 45-43 lead, midway through the quarter.

However, the Lynx finished strong as they closed the game on a 13-3 run which led them to a 56-48 win over #1 Harrisburg.

FINAL: @BVLynxGBB 56 @HHStigerhoops 48. @KELOSports



It is the second win for BV this season against a #1 ranked and unbeaten opponent.



Catch the highlights tonight at 10! — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 20, 2021

“We talked to our team and we stressed the importance of playing a full thirty-two-minute game. Against a great team like Harrisburg, who we have a ton of respect for, we have to play that way,” Zerr said.

Tuesday’s win for Brandon Valley marked the second time this season that the Lynx earned an upset win over a top-ranked, undefeated team.

“I think it brings the best out in our girls and hopefully we’re a team that can compete in that top five and you know, a team that will continue to get better,” Zerr said. “When great kids play against each other, they really bring out the best in each other and I think we saw that Tuesday.”

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final #5 Brandon Valley Lynx 12 18 11 15 56 #1 Harrisburg Tigers 21 11 4 12 48 Score by quarter

Hilary Behrens led the way for the Lynx as she tallied a game high 24 points, including two three pointers late in the game.

Click the video player below to see highlights from Behrens:

The Tigers were led by Carolyn Haar who added a team high 12 points, including some key shots down the stretch for the Tigers.

Click the video player to see highlights as seen on KELO-TV: