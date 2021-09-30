Strong second half leads Washington to win over Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington scored 28 second half points on their way to a 35-14 win over Brookings.

It all started with a great opening drive by Brookings as they went 11 plays, 72 yards and finished the drive with a 7 yard touchdown pass from Justin Cofell to Jackson Hoffman.

Washington would tie the game up in the second quarter as Max Thomson turned a near disaster into a touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, Brookings would take 6:46 and 12 plays to score on a fourth and goal to take the lead back. 14-7 Bobcats at halftime.

Coming out of halftime… it was all Washington.

The Warriors scored on a six minute drive of their own to tie the game and the score stayed the same through three quarters.

That’s when sophomore standout running back, Elijah Taniah, took the rock 65 yards for the go ahead score. Warriors lead 21-14.

They would add some insurance later in the fourth as Elijah’s brother, Blessing Taniah, would score a four yard touchdown. Warriors now lead by 14.

From there, the Warriors would add a late score as they went on to win 35-14.

Washington is now 3-3 on the season, while Brookings fell to 4-2.

The Game of the Week returns on Friday night as Jefferson hosts Roosevelt at 5 p.m.